AVON PARK — Memorial Elementary School’s Kayla Jackson was named Highlands County’s Teacher of the Year and Cracker Trail Elementary’s Nicholas Brooks was named Highlands County’s School Related Employee of Year at the Summit Awards 2023, which was held Thursday evening at Avon Park High School.
Jackson said she was very shocked, but very thankful.
“I work in a wonderful district with some incredible teachers and I was actually up here on stage with some of the teachers I had, so I feel like it is a full circle for me,” she said. “I am excited to represent our district.”
Jackson is a fifth grade teacher.
Brooks said, “It was unexpected. It was a total shock. We have a lot of fantastic employees working in our district. All of the people are deserving and for my peers to select me is amazing.”
Brooks is a paraprofessional providing support in the classroom and is part of his school’s multi-tiered system of supports behavior intervention team.
The school-level honorees were recognized along with the Principal of the Year, Sebring High’s Kim Ervin (who was not present), and Assistant Principal of the Year, Sebring High’s Laura Sherley.
Last year’s Highlands Teacher of the Year, Linda Freeland, of the then-Kindergarten Learning Center, said, “This is your night to be honored. You are not here by accident. The people that you work with see that you have supported them. You are a positive force in that classroom.”
Freeland noted she was blessed 24 years ago to be the District Teacher of the Year.
“Go back to school tomorrow and be that force with a smile. Be that force that holds up those teachers who are having a hard time,” she said. “You can do it, You are here, not by accident. They see something in you that not everybody has. But, everybody can get.”
Highlands News-Sun and Phil Lockwood of Lockwood Aviation were recognized as Business Partners of the Year 2023.
The Highlands County Education Association, Inc. sponsors the Summit Awards, which is supported by many business and individual sponsors including the signature sponsors: MIDFLORDIA Credit Union, Duke Energy, School Board of Highlands County Food Suppliers and Suncoast Credit Union.
The school level Teachers of the Year received $500 and the School Related Employees of the Year received $250. Also, they received an acrylic plaque.
The District Teacher of the Year received $5,000 from MidFlorida Credit Union and the District School Related Employee of the Year received $2,500.
Leading up to the evening of the presentation of the Summit Awards, a Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee of the Year were selected at each school site and at the district office.
Each applicant submitted a detailed application for the district selection process. Two committees review the applications and were charged with selecting Highlands County’s Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee of the Year.
The two district winners will now compete in the regial slection process for the West Central Florida Teacher of the Year and the West Central Florida School Related Employee of the Year.
The Florida Teacher of the Year and Florida School Related Employee of the Year are selected from the five regional winners.
Florida’s Teacher of the Year competes for the United States. Teacher of the Year.