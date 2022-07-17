SEBRING — Just before the start of activities in the Florida House of Representatives, District 55 Representative Kaylee Tuck returns for an appearance as a guest speaker at the Highlands Tea Party. While learning the ropes as a freshman in her very first session, she took on a 500-pound gorilla of legislation, introducing a measure to mandate that only biological girls compete against biological girls in women’s sports.
The “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act” (HB 1475) effectively stopped so-called transgendered boys from competing against girls – at least at state-funded schools. Tuck charged that in most cases, those born as male had a biological advantage over females.
She is headed into her second term, being vaulted back into office without opposition.
Tuck is a sixth generation Floridian and a fourth generation Highlands County native. She was born and raised in Sebring, attending Sebring High School where she was a member of the inaugural class of the International Baccalaureate Program.
Upon graduating from Sebring High School and obtaining her IB diploma, Tuck attended Florida State University where she received her bachelor’s of science degree in economics. While at Florida State University, Tuck was an intern for the Office of Fiscal Integrity within the Department of Financial Services. After she graduated from Florida State, she spent some time as a policy analyst with Florida State’s Social Entrepreneurship Program.
Tuck went on to attend law school at Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg. While in law school, she was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta International Law Fraternity, an associate editor for the Journal of International Aging Law and Policy, an intern for the St. Petersburg Police Department, and a volunteer with Gulfcoast Legal Services, a legal aid clinic providing legal services to low income individuals throughout the region. She obtained her juris doctor degree, with honors, and was hired as a real estate and land use associate attorney serving southwest and central Florida.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Wal-Mart). Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.