This gopher tortoise keeps a steady pace heading towards the wooded area in the background.
Trying to find a new home in a concrete world isn’t easy for this gopher tortoise crossing the parking lot at the Lakeshore shopping mall. It’s probably looking for a place to dig a burrow.
Prior to 2008, developers had permission to bury them alive. Yes, buried alive. As long as the developer paid its permit fees through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation for every burrow they entombed.
The rules have changed to protect this threatened species. Before any construction can take place, the tortoises must be humanely removed and relocated to an alternative site.
The tortoise is a keystone species, which means, when they dig their burrows they also provide shelter for about 360 other types of animals.