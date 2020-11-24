SEBRING — Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge offered a glimpse of the past Thursday about one of Sebring’s landmark hotels, which was built by Sebring’s founder George Sebring.
Construction of the Mediterranean Revival-style hotel, Kenilworth Lodge, began in 1914.
The Sebring Historical Society partnered with the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge for a display about the hotel on Nov. 19 at the Weigel House, 1989 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
The Weigel House, which is being leased by the Sebring Historical Society from the City of Sebring, also represents a significant place in Sebring’s history. It was built in 1922 by Dr. Weigle, who was an early evangelist and was a good friend of George Sebring. The Weigle House was next to George Sebring’s home.
Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge founder Georgia Lee Eshelman said the group with 21 members, with permission from the city, met Thursday morning in front of the Kenilworth Lodge and will be meeting again there from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
The Kenilworth display included photos of the hotel taken during different periods of its construction and expansion, related news articles, items from the Lodge and items from George Sebring’s pottery company.
Many people may look at the Kenilworth Lodge now (which has been closed since 2016) and wonder why it is still standing, Eshelman said.
“Look at what it has been. Look at what it can be again,” she said.
The display included a photo of a simple structure that served as Sebring’s fire station from 1914-1921.
What is interesting is those dates overlap the period of the Kenilworth’s construction, which started in 1914 and was completed in 1922, Eshelman said.
The center section of the hotel was built first in 1914-1916 and then the wings and front porch were added later, she said.
Initially it was on 320 acres, but the person who purchased the hotel in the early 1970s sold off a lot of the acreage including the golf course.
Eshelman said she hasn’t been able to find out how much it cost to build the Kenilworth Lodge.
George Sebring built the Kenilworth Lodge to draw people to the area and to have the first “grand hotel” in this part of Florida, she said.
To contact Eshelman about the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge, phone 863-659-1640 or email jorjaleigh17@gmail.com.
The Kenilworth Lodge closed when a city fire inspector deemed the structure had numerous fire code violations and it was condemned for occupancy. Some of the items where addressed, but it has not been able to reopen while there have been prolonged legal proceedings in the matter.