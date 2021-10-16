SEBRING — The lawsuit related to the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge in 2016 was filed more than five years ago and continues in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
The hotel at 1610 Lakeview Drive was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties’ lawsuit contends the city lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to it being a “historical structure.”
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against then-Sebring fire chief Brad Batz and C-T Fire Protection, Inc. The amended complaint contends that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.
Batz (defendant) recently responded to Kenilworth Properties’ (plaintiff) request for admissions, in which he was asked to admit, that in a Jan. 9, 2018 deposition, he stated the City of Sebring did not support his decision to condemn the hotel. Batz “admitted” to making the statement.
Batz “denied” that he acted beyond the scope of his authority as the Sebring fire chief in demanding structural changes to the hotel then condemning the plaintiff as to occupancy when the plaintiff did not comply with his demands.
The court document shows, Batz “denied” that he breached his duty to follow the applicable law and regulations that defined the scope of his authority as fire chief.
Batz also “denied” that, in accordance with Florida Statutes, he failed to convene and consult a taskforce about alternative systems for the plaintiff and he acted prematurely in requiring the plaintiff to make structural changes because Batz had not met the statutory condition precedent.
Batz, who was terminated by the City of Sebring, filed a lawsuit against the city claiming his ouster was due to his enforcement of the fire code in the Kenilworth case and others. The city denied that allegation.
The lawsuit moved to a federal court in 2017.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida issued a ruling on July 30, 2019 concerning the City of Sebring’s motion seeking attorney fees in the amount of $100,328 in the federal case.
The court report notes that the defendant (City of Sebring) was the prevailing party in the case, but the court ruled it was not a “frivolous” case and did not meet the standards for shifting the attorney fees to the plaintiff to pay.
Kenilworth Properties is being represented by attorney Gabriel Strine of Strine Legal Services, Odessa and Andy Treusch of Treuschlaw, Deland.
Batz and the City of Sebring are being represented by Robert C. Shearman of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. of Fort Myers.
C-T Fire Protection is being represented by J. Matthew Belcastro of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt.