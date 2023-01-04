Kenilworth Lodge

The Kenilworth Lodge lawsuit, which was filed in 2016, continues with the next court action being an evidentiary hearing that is yet to be scheduled.

SEBRING — There wasn’t sufficient time allotted for a Dec. 21 court hearing for the Kenilworth Lodge lawsuit so a new hearing date will be scheduled.

The historic hotel, at 1610 Lakeview Drive, was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.

