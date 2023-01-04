SEBRING — There wasn’t sufficient time allotted for a Dec. 21 court hearing for the Kenilworth Lodge lawsuit so a new hearing date will be scheduled.
The historic hotel, at 1610 Lakeview Drive, was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties filed the lawsuit in September 2016 contending the City of Sebring lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to the hotel being a “historical structure.”
The defendants in the lawsuit are former Sebring fire chief Brad Batz and CT Fire Protection, who both have filed motions in the case.
Judge Angela Cowden’s office said Tuesday that the court will be issuing an order directing the parties to set both of their motions as evidentiary hearings because there was not sufficient time reserved Dec. 21. They had the hearing, but there wasn’t enough time.
The court will be ordering them to reset these hearings with sufficient time so that the issues can be fully dealt with.
That will be on Judge Peter Estrada’s calendar, according to Cowden’s office. Cowden had been the presiding judge in the lawsuit, but she has moved to the Felony Division while Estrada has moved to the Civil Division.
CT Fire Protection, Inc. filed a second motion for sanctions contending that the plaintiff failed to comply with court orders and defendant Batz’s motion to compel for sanctions.
Kenilworth Properties has failed to provide discovery responses to both CT Fire and Batz, the motion shows, while maintaining that after six years of litigation, the plaintiff has not produced a single discovery response.
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against Batz and CT Fire Protection. The amended complaint contended that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.
The amended complaint stated Batz constantly changed what actions the plaintiff (hotel) needed to take to remediate fire and safety concerns despite the fact that the Kenilworth Properties invested over $100,000 in repairs, including but not limited to $30,000 for the first set of demands, $20,000 for the second set of demands, and $30,000 for a third set of demands.