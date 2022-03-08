SEBRING — The lawsuit related to the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge in 2016 was ordered to be on a timeline to be resolved this year while there has been recent activity in the case.
One of the defendants, former Sebring fire chief Brad Batz, recently filed a motion for “final summary judgment.”
According to Florida Rules of Civil Procedure, a motion for summary judgment is filed pretrial by any party who believes that there are no disputes in the material facts and that judgment must be entered in that party’s favor.
A previous summary judgment was filed by Batz in 2019, which was heard and denied in 2020.
In May 2021, the Florida Supreme Court revised a State Rule adopting the Federal standard for Motions of Summary Judgment.
Batz now seeks a summary judgment under the newly revised standards regarding Motions for Summary Judgment.
The lawsuit related to the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge was filed more than five years ago and continues in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
The hotel at 1610 Lakeview Drive was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties’ lawsuit contends the city lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to it being a “historical structure.”
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against Batz and C-T Fire Protection, Inc. The amended complaint contends that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.
The amended complaint states Batz constantly changed what actions the plaintiff needed to take to remediate fire and safety concerns despite the fact that the plaintiff invested over $100,000 in repairs, including but not limited to $30,000 for the first set of demands, $20,000 for the second set of demands, and $30,000 for a third set of demands.
The City of Sebring is also a defendant in the lawsuit.
On Aug. 27, 2021, Judge Angela Cowden signed a civil case management order with a general track to resolve the case within 18 months with or without a jury trial.
The following deadlines were issued with the order:
• Aug. 2, 2022 — Plaintiff’s deadline to complete fact and expert discovery.
• Aug. 12, 2022 — Defendants deadline for objections to pleadings and/or pretrial motions to be resolved is 45 days from the filing of such objection or pretrial motion. No motions will be heard after pretrial conference.
• July 13, 2022 — Deadline for mediation to have occurred.
• Oct. 11, 2022 — Projected date of trial.
The case management order notes that if the case goes to a jury trial, the estimated length of the trial would be four days.
Kenilworth Properties is being represented by attorney Gabriel Strine of Strine Legal Services, Odessa and Andy Treusch of Treuschlaw, Deland.
Batz and the City of Sebring are being represented by Robert C. Shearman of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. of Fort Myers.
C-T Fire Protection is being represented by J. Matthew Belcastro of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt.