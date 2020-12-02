SEBRING — Legal proceedings continue surrounding the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge in 2016, which prompted the ownership group – Kenilworth Properties – to file a lawsuit against the City of Sebring, then-fire chief Brad Batz and C-T Fire Protection, Inc.
The hotel at 1610 Lakeview Drive was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties’ lawsuit contended the city lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to it being a “historical structure.”
Batz, who was terminated by the City of Sebring, filed a lawsuit claiming his ouster was due to his enforcement of the fire code in the Kenilworth case and others. The city had denied that allegation.
In March 2018, the City of Sebring filed a notice of removal, from the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, of the Batz lawsuit against it and the case was dismissed.
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against Batz and C-T Fire Protection, Inc. The amended complaint contends that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.
Various actions show that Batz acted with malice towards Kenilworth Properties with a personal mission to close and condemn the Kenilworth Lodge, the amended complaint states.
The counts against Batz in the amended complaint include: fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, defamation/slander.
The amended complaint alleges breach of contract against C-T Fire Protection, Inc. for failing to provide services in exchange for consideration paid by Kenilworth Properties.
In April 2019, Batz’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the second amended complaint. The motion contends the entire amended complaint should be dismissed for failure to comply with the Rules of Civil Procedure stating it was “manuscript in size” instead of short and plain statements.
Kenilworth Properties is being represented by attorney Gabriel Strine of Strine Legal Services, Odessa.
Batz and the City of Sebring are being represented by Robert C. Shearman of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. of Fort Myers.
C-T Fire Protection is being represented by J. Matthew Belcastro of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt.
There has been little activity in the case this year with the latest filing on Sept. 8 being a notice of non-availability from Kenilworth Properties attorney Strine due to paternity leave from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1.