SEBRING — It has been six years since the Kenilworth Lodge closed under disputed circumstances that led to a lawsuit that continues to this day.
But, there is word of intentions to reopen it amid three years of delinquent property taxes and efforts to resolve the lawsuit.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the Kenilworth Lodge owners are still going through their legal process.
“I don’t know whether or not they will end up purchasing the note or acquiring the note from the bank,” he said. “That may be how Monier Rayhall (one of the owners) may end up resolving the lawsuit.”
Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA had a meeting with Rayhall a couple of weeks ago.
Rayhall has been working on getting the Kenilworth Lodge reopened, Leidel said. “To what level and which stage he is at, I don’t know yet.”
With the hotel being closed for six years there are likely many maintenance issues that will need to be addressed.
Also, the property is delinquent on three years of property taxes totaling $83,370.60. The 2019 taxes owed are $26,165.25. The 2020 taxes owed are $27,109.61 and for 2021 $30,095.74 is owed in property taxes.
Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer said the Kenilworth Lodge would be eligible for the owner of the tax certificate for 2019, which is a group out of New Orleans, to apply for a tax deed.
But, the New Orleans group has not applied for a tax deed, he said. Part of the issue might be they just don’t want to pay the other two years of delinquent taxes, which they would have to do in order to force it to a tax deed sale.
The Clerk of Court conducts the “live auction sale” with a dollar amount opening bid and it goes up from there depending on who is bidding for the property, Zwayer said.
The Florida procedure is if someone owns a tax certificate and holds it for two years, they can apply for a tax deed and force it to a sale, which is one method for a delinquent property to ultimately change hands, he explained.
There are three years of purchased tax certificates, which were all purchased by different parties, Zwayer said. They can all bid for it each year, but different folks can win it each year.
The 2019 tax certificate holder would have to pay off the other two tax certificate holders from 2020 and 2021 in order to force it to a tax deed, which would be the opening bid for someone to purchase that tax deed, he said.
Also, there is a case management conference scheduled on Aug. 25 before Judge Angela Cowden in the lawsuit of Kenilworth Properties, Inc. versus defendants Bradley Batz (former Sebring fire chief) and C-T Fire Protection, Inc.
The lawsuit is related to the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge, which was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties’ lawsuit contended the City lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to the hotel being a “historical structure.”
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against Batz and C-T Fire Protection, Inc. The amended complaint contended that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.