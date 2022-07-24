Kenilworth Lodge

The Kenilworth Lodge in Sebring has been closed for six years, but one of the owners is reportedly hoping to reopen the historic structure.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — It has been six years since the Kenilworth Lodge closed under disputed circumstances that led to a lawsuit that continues to this day.

But, there is word of intentions to reopen it amid three years of delinquent property taxes and efforts to resolve the lawsuit.

