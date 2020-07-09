Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.