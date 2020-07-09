LAKE PLACID — Horace Kenon III, 36, of Lake Placid, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after Kenon was involved in a hit and run that injured three people.
Early Monday morning, HCSO deputies responded to a traffic accident in Lake Placid. A Kia Forte carrying three people had been struck from behind by a Dodge Neon. One of the victims told deputies that Kenon had caused the accident. Deputies found Kenon walking away from the scene of the crash, according to reports.
Kenon refused to talk with deputies even after repeated attempts to get Kenon to stop and speak with them. As the deputies moved closer, Kenon ran away at full speed before coming to a sudden stop at an intersection. When deputies moved to detain him, Kenon resisted and had to be taken to the ground before deputies could detain him, reports said.
One of the victims advised deputies that they had been in a verbal altercation with Kenon at Kenon’s residence prior to the crash. The victim told deputies that they believed the crash was intentional, reports said.
The victim told deputies that after the crash, Kenon walked past their vehicle and stated, “Yeah I did it.” According to the victim, the Dodge Neon that Kenon used to crash into them belonged to the victim. The victim identified Kenon as her ex-boyfriend and that he may have had access to her car keys because Kenon’s son lived with her, reports said.
Throughout the incident, Kenon demanded to talk to the victim about his son being at the victim’s residence, which corroborated the victim’s statement that Kenon’s son had access to the Dodge Neon’s keys, reports said.
All three victims received minor injuries in the crash. When deputies searched Kenon upon arrest, they found two burnt cigarillo rolls containing a green leafy substance suspected to be cannabis and a clear plastic baggy also containing the suspected cannabis, totaling 1.7 grams, reports said.
According to the arrest report, “Per the State Attorney’s Office decision, Kenon will not be charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams.”
Kenon was charged for the baggy and the cigarillos as “drug paraphernalia under Florida statute,” reports said. Kenon also had the key to the Dodge Neon in his pocket.
Kenon was arrested and charged with one count misdemeanor resisting an officer, two counts of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony criminal mischief, one count of misdemeanor drug equipment possession, one count of felony domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of misdemeanor driving on suspended or revoked license and one count of felony hit and run.
Kenon is in the Highlands County Jail on $39,000 bond.