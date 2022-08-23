Kenya Election

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, hands over the petition to the Supreme Court challenging the election results, accompanied by running mate Martha Karua, left, in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Kenya’s losing presidential candidate Odinga filed the Supreme Court challenge to last week’s election results Monday, starting the 14-day period in which the court must rule.

 BEN CURTIS/AP PHOTO

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week’s election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered.

Odinga arrived to cheers Monday and helped to hoist boxes of material for the petition into place, starting the 14-day period in which the court must rule. At least two other petitions were filed by human rights figures.

