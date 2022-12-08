AVON PARK — Leon Devince Kerney III, 25, of Avon Park was arrested Tuesday evening by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is being charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder (dangerous depraved without premeditation).
In addition, Kerney, aka “KJ”, will face charges of weapon offense-missile into dwelling or vehicle and improper exhibit of firearm, two counts of possession of weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, firing a weapon in public or on residential property, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, kidnap or false imprisonment of an adult.
According to the HCSO arrest report, deputies were called to a home on the 1,000 block of Peel Street in response to a shooting. When the deputy arrived, the male victim said he was out doing errands with a female senior citizen when he got a call from his girlfriend saying Kerney was at her house trying to enter the home. There was a toddler in the home. The victim’s girlfriend told “KJ” to leave, the report stated. The girlfriend also told the male victim that the suspect was brandishing a gun while standing at the door.
When the male victim and senior woman arrived at the Peel Street residence, he and the defendant were arguing in the street. Kerney allegedly had a black handgun in his waistband that he took out and allegedly started shooting at the victim. The victim and the senior took cover. The senior fell, ending up with minor injuries.
A witness was in a nearby restaurant and saw the scene play out. He called 911 and would corroborate the victims’ accounts.
Deputies found multiple spent shells on the ground where the shooting took place. He also found that the victim’s vehicle and an adjacent vehicle were struck too.
Later, on Tuesday evening, Kerney was a passenger in the rear right seat of a Kia Soul that was pulled over for a traffic stop. Joshua Yamir Torres, 27, of Lakeland, who was sitting in the rear left passenger seat, is now facing charges of drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon, fraud, possession of harmful new legend drugs without a prescription as a result of that traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, the Kia was stopped for illegal tint on Lakeview Drive and U.S. 27. During the stop, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. Kerney and Torres were asked to get out of the car. Dispatch alerted the deputy to an active felony warrant for Kerney. He was detained in cuffs.
A search of the car turned up a pink .338 caliber with five rounds in the center of the backseat within Kearney’s reach, according to the report.
Kerney asked the deputy for his phone with case. A clear bag was located with the phone and license. The substance would test positive for MDMA (Ecstasy, Molly). Upon arrival at the jail, the deputy found unspent .38 rounds and a cap with a baggy that tested positive for cocaine and a couple pills.
Torres, who was known by the deputy, allegedly gave a false name. A search rendered a 9 mm gun with no ammo on the rear left passenger seat. A search of Torres’ person came up with multiple pills, and four baggies of MDMA.