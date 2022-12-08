AVON PARK — Leon Devince Kerney III, 25, of Avon Park was arrested Tuesday evening by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is being charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder (dangerous depraved without premeditation).

In addition, Kerney, aka “KJ”, will face charges of weapon offense-missile into dwelling or vehicle and improper exhibit of firearm, two counts of possession of weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, firing a weapon in public or on residential property, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, kidnap or false imprisonment of an adult.

