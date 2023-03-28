MIAMI – Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, of Big Pine, was sentenced Thursday in Key West federal district court for violating the Endangered Species Act by shooting and killing a Key deer.

On Nov. 16, 2022, several Florida Keys residents discovered a Key deer lying on the ground with its antlers entangled in rope. Kilheffer arrived on the scene and – despite having zero veterinary training or related experience – decided that the deer was in distress and would not survive. Kilheffer went to her vehicle, secured a high caliber handgun, shot the deer in the head at close range, and killed it. According to witnesses, the deer’s death was not immediate.

