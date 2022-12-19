Russia Ukraine War Kherson Volunteers

Svetlana Shornik stands next to the grave of her 53-year-old ex-husband, Oleh Shornik, on the outskirts Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 20. Oleh Shornik was among 20 civilian volunteers of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces killed by Russian troops in March in the southern city before it fell to Moscow. Russia held it for eight months before retreating in November.

 BERNAT ARMANGUE/AP PHOTO

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When about 100 Russian troops rolled into Kherson’s Lilac Park on the morning of March 1, Oleh Shornik was one of about 20 lightly armed Ukrainian volunteers who didn’t stand a chance against them.

Ukraine’s military was nowhere to be seen, and Russian troops in armored vehicles had easily entered the Shumensky neighborhood, opening fire and sending shrapnel flying everywhere, witnesses said. Civilians walking to work were hit in the short, fierce battle. The volunteers, hiding among the trees in the park, were cut down so rapidly that they weren’t even able to throw the Molotov cocktails they had prepared.

