South Korea Asia Storm

High waves crash a shore as the tropical storm named Khanun approaches to the Korean Peninsular, on Jeju Island, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Dozens of flights and ferry services were grounded in South Korea on Wednesday ahead of the tropical storm that has dumped heavy rain on Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week.

 PARK JI-HO/YONHAP via AP

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Rains and winds were growing in southern South Korea Wednesday as a tropical storm drew closer to the Korean Peninsula, where it was forecast to slam into major urban areas.

Dozens of flights and ferry services were grounded and tens of thousands of fishing vessels evacuated to ports as government officials raised concerns about potentially huge damages from flooding, landslides and tidal waves triggered by the typhoon-strength winds.

