LAKE PLACID — Decorate your bike, dress yourself in a Halloween costume, and join a fun group while supporting a great cause. It’s the Saturday morning, Oct. 29 event to kick off Halloween weekend in Lake Placid.
Members of The Historical Society of Lake Placid, Depot Museum are calling all grown-ups who love Halloween to join in a 2.5-mile fun bike ride through downtown Lake Placid. Appropriately named “The Witches of Lake Placid,” the ride members are asked to decorate their bicycles and dress in Halloween attire.
Riders must be at least 18 years of age. Riders 14 years and up may ride if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No pets or children in child bicycle seats. Helmets are encouraged, but not required. However, by law, riders under the age of 16 must wear a helmet.
There will a prize for either the best decorated bicycle, tandem bike or tricycle. The rider with the best judged costume will receive a prize, too. Councilman Charlie Wilson, costumer designer Alexandra Maxwell and another local celebrity will be judges and declare the winners. After the ride, a “Best Cackle Contest” will be held to end the spooky morning activities.
Legacy Bicycle of Sebring is sending their bike repair staff to check out each bike and make minor repairs and add air to the participant’s tires if needed.
Contributors as of this writing included Blueberry Patch, Bella Gusto, Good Vibes and Secret Winery. Jim Stafford Photography will photo the riders and local barber Tony Morris will be the Master of Ceremonies, starting the ride by appropriately blowing a train whistle. The event is a fun ride not a race.
Plans call for a Lake Placid fire truck to lead the riders from the Depot Museum at 12 Park Avenue, south on Main Avenue to Interlake, round the town circle, back to Interlake, to Dal Hall Avenue and back to the Depot Museum where the awards will be announced. There will be a police escort for the safety of all participants followed by the lead “witch” (on a bicycle not a broom) who will lead the way.
Depot Museum volunteer Joanne Butcher is managing the event.
“I participated in a number of Halloween rides in Delray Beach, Florida. Those rides supported an achievement center. Over 200 bicyclists participated and it was a true delight. I was so impressed with the ingenuity of the costumes and bike decorations so I thought we’d do it here in Lake Placid and support the Depot Museum, which is so packed with items telling the rich history of Lake Placid,” Butcher said.
Butcher single handedly put a team together to make the ride a great success. “Spread the word. We’d love to have at least 100 decorated bicycles with riders in crazy costumes,” she said.
It’s easy to register. The cost is $18 in advance. Visit www.lakeplacidhistoricalsociety.org and follow the prompts. Day of cost to support the museum and join the ride is $20. Stop by the Depot Museum any Thursday, Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for additional information and a tour of the Depot. Riders who have prepaid and those paying the morning of the ride should arrive at 8 a.m. to receive their wrist band to participate. The ride begins at 9 a.m.
Dress in your spooky best and join the “Witches of Lake Placid” bike ride. Come alone or bring you biking friends or you entire biking club for a ghostly morning.