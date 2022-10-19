LAKE PLACID — Decorate your bike, dress yourself in a Halloween costume, and join a fun group while supporting a great cause. It’s the Saturday morning, Oct. 29 event to kick off Halloween weekend in Lake Placid.

Members of The Historical Society of Lake Placid, Depot Museum are calling all grown-ups who love Halloween to join in a 2.5-mile fun bike ride through downtown Lake Placid. Appropriately named “The Witches of Lake Placid,” the ride members are asked to decorate their bicycles and dress in Halloween attire.

