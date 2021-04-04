SEBRING — It was a scurry in a hurry to gather eggs by toddlers to fifth-graders at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday morning.
Children’s Director Sharon Curtis said 1,800 eggs were hidden for the Easter egg hunt that took place in four different areas by age group: under kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade, second and third-graders and fourth and fifth-graders.
Most of the eggs were hiding in plan sight, which made for easy pickings.
Brandy Light brought her two children to the egg hunt — Ayden, 11, and Zoie, 8.
When asked about his egg gathering strategy, Ayden showed his comical side in his response.
“I am going to find all the eggs and then take out all of the candy and then re-hide them stuffing them with grass,” he said.
After hearing her older brother’s plan, Zoie said, “For me, I will get the eggs and take out one candy in each and then hide it and then I will do that with the others.”
Light asked her daughter, “Do you think you will have enough time to do all that?”
Zoie replied, “No.”
Light suggested a strategy for her children — to pick up as many eggs as possible while being nice and not pushing people.
Pastor Stephen Ahrens told the parents and children there were more than 1,500 eggs for the children to find.
The eggs are filled with prizes and candy, which is so much better than when he was a kid, Ahrens said. “When I was a kid when we went Easter egg hunting, when you opened your egg there was nothing but a hard-boiled egg inside. So your prize was egg salad sandwiches.”
Before the big egg hunt, Ahrens said he would do a little egg hunt to tell a story.
The children were invited to take an egg among a few that were placed on the front row seats of the Family Life Center. Inside the eggs were objects such as a small figure of a donkey that Ahrens used to explain the Christian meaning of Easter.
Ahrens noted the hunts for the older children have golden eggs with a five-dollar bill in them — one golden egg in the second and third-grade hunt and two golden eggs in the fourth and fifth-grade hunt.
The church did not have an Easter egg hunt last year due to the pandemic.