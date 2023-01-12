Beached Whale Florida

This photo provided by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows a dead killer whale in Palm Coast, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. According to authorities, the 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself.

 FLAGLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

