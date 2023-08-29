Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, left, comforts Tyesha Jones, partner of Jerrald Gallion, who was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting, and his daughter Je Asia at a prayer vigil Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

By some measures, the city was making strides to emerge from its racist past. But the killing of three Black people Saturday by a young, white shooter was a painful and startling reminder that the remnants of racism continue to fester in Jacksonville.

What happened in Jacksonville, said longtime resident Rodney Hurst, 79, “could have happened anywhere, except it did happen in Jacksonville.”

