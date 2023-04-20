North Korea

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and his daughter visit the National Aerospace Development Administration in North Korea Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.

 KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/KOREA NEWS SERVICE via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.

Previous missile and rocket tests have demonstrated that North Korea can send satellites into space, but many experts question whether it has cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying from a satellite because only low-resolution images were released after past test launches.

