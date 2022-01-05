SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be voting on approval of a name change for the Kindergarten Learning Center, which will no longer have kindergarten classes in the 2022-23 school year.
On the board’s Jan. 11 meeting agenda, Superintendent Benda Longshore recommends renaming the Kindergarten Learning Center the “Sebring Pre-K Center.”
A former supermarket was renovated more than 15 years ago to create the Kindergarten Learning Center, which served as the campus for the kindergarten students who were zoned for Fred Wild, Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools.
At a June 1 workshop, Longshore said there is great interest from the elementary school principals to get their kindergarteners back to their campus.
The students at the Kindergarten Leaning Center are losing about 40 to 45 minutes a day in instruction time due to their amount of time in transportation. Those who ride a bus are first transported to their zoned elementary school in the morning and then take a bus to the Kindergarten Learning Center. The process is reversed in the afternoon.
Fred Wild Elementary would not need any portables for the return of the kindergarten classes, it was noted at the workshop. Cracker Trail would need one more portable and Woodlawn Elementary would need one or two more portables if the kindergarten classes returned.
At the end of the 2020-21 school year the board voted its approval to have the kindergarten students at the KLC go back to their zoned schools.
In October, the School Board approved the relocation of some voluntary pre-K classes and other pre-K classes to the Kindergarten Learning Center with the proposed name change to the Sebring Pre-K Center.
The district is working on a transition plan for the Kindergarten Learning Center becoming the Sebring Pre-K Center, which will have the Sebring elementary schools’ pre-kindergarten classes including migrant pre-K, pre-K ESE and the district’s growing voluntary pre-kindergarten (VPK) program.