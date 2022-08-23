SEBRING — Sun 'N Lake supervisors seemed more interested in getting all of Schumacher Road paved, as long as other landowners contribute.
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac, as liaison from the Board of County Commissioners, told the Sun 'N Lake Board of Supervisors at their Friday meeting that he plans to continue arguing in favor of a proposal to pave Schumacher Road, on the south border of the district, at least far enough to facilitate a fourth entrance at Cortez Boulevard.
He said they have at least one vote — his.
"There was a heavy lift on the $561,000 worth the ARPA funding that I brought [to you], but I didn't give up," Kirouac said, referring to a late request the district made last year for American Rescue Plan Act Funds, which he supported. "And I felt that I could get it done, and I got it done."
He urged them to contact other commissioners and let them know how much they want the project. If they can convince at least two more county commissioners, the project might get enough funding to get scheduled by Fiscal Year 2024.
Like the supervisors, Kirouac said he would like to see all property owners on Schumacher Road contribute to the residents' and landowners' half of the paving project, to match the county's half.
Paving to Cortez Boulevard, where the Sun 'N Lake Board of Supervisors had talked five years ago about putting in a fourth entrance to the district, would cost approximately $250,000 total, Kirouac said.
Paving to Blueberry Road, a right-angle turn that heads south from the very end of Schumacher, would cost $500,000.
"You know, certainly that if any change is going to be made to the current policy of the 50-50 split, it will take a majority of the commission to decide that," Kirouac said.
The last time a Board of County Commissioners did that was for Oak Manor Avenue in the DeSoto City/Red Beach Lake area. Commissioners then declared it would be the only time the county would alter its policy from an even split of the cost and/or getting the funds up-front prior to starting work.
The current policy is that to get a county-maintained sand/shell road paved, affected residents must fill out a road paving petition and agree to pay 50% of the cost either through a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) or other means of collection.
Supervisor Mike Gilpin told Kirouac that if the county only paves to Cortez, the district only has one lot there — the one intended for the entrance. If the county paves to Blueberry, he said, it will involve seven more lots, increasing the district's return on investment.
"And if that, I would have no problem putting into that, myself," Gilpin said, "but my problem was when [supervisors] brought it up, [the county] said, 'Since you brought it up, you have to pay 50%.'"
Gilpin said he wouldn't agree to Sun 'N Lake paying all of the non-county half.
Kirouac said he hopes that all the affected landowners will be willing to contribute some portion of it. If they can get closer to the 50% mark, he suggested, it's more likely commissioners might waive the rest.
"Anything is better than nothing," Kirouac said.