SEBRING — Sun 'N Lake supervisors seemed more interested in getting all of Schumacher Road paved, as long as other landowners contribute.

County Commissioner Scott Kirouac, as liaison from the Board of County Commissioners, told the Sun 'N Lake Board of Supervisors at their Friday meeting that he plans to continue arguing in favor of a proposal to pave Schumacher Road, on the south border of the district, at least far enough to facilitate a fourth entrance at Cortez Boulevard.

