The Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring presented checks to two local charities to assist with food needs in the community.

Proceeds raised from the National Day of Prayer Luncheon on May 4 hosted by the Kiwanis were donated to the Heartland Food Bank in Sebring and Champion For Children Foundation of Highlands County in Sebring. Various county government and religious leaders attended the luncheon at First United Methodist Church of Sebring. After paying for the meal expenses, the Kiwanis divided the proceeds between the local charities.

