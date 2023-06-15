The Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring presented checks to two local charities to assist with food needs in the community.
Proceeds raised from the National Day of Prayer Luncheon on May 4 hosted by the Kiwanis were donated to the Heartland Food Bank in Sebring and Champion For Children Foundation of Highlands County in Sebring. Various county government and religious leaders attended the luncheon at First United Methodist Church of Sebring. After paying for the meal expenses, the Kiwanis divided the proceeds between the local charities.
Kiwanis President Jim Polatty said the Kiwanis wanted to make sure to help families in the local area who are food deprived. He said, “No child should have to go hungry.”
Each organization received $520 from the Kiwanis. Polatty made the check presentations Tuesday afternoon to each group.
Heartland Food Bank is a non-profit organization that provides fresh food and meals for residents through several other non-profit groups in the county. Executive Director Bob McNeilley said the summer months are a struggle to get food supplies and they were appreciative of the donation.
Champion For Children’s Executive Assistant Kati Pippin also works with many families and children through their organization. They provide many resources and programs to help at-risk children and their caregivers.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring is an international civic organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The local club finds creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.
To get involved in the local Kiwanis Club, contact Polatty at 863-273-8443. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at 3 Gens Grill, 3455 E. Fairway Vista Drive, Avon Park, which is in The Preserve at Highlands Ridge Golf Course.