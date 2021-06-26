SEBRING — It’s official, starting with the 2022-23 school year, the Kindergarten Learning Center won’t have regular kindergarten classes.
The School Board of Highlands County has unanimously approved returning the KLC students to their zoned schools beginning in 2022-23.
The former supermarket was renovated more than 15 years ago to have classes for kindergarten students from Fred Wild, Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools.
The building could become a pre-kindergarten center or, with renovation, could serve as a location for some departments from the District Office.
At a June 1 workshop, the School Board discussed the possible sites that the district offices could be relocated – including the Kindergarten Learning Center and the former JCPenney building at the Lakeshore Mall.
At the workshop, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said there is great interest from the elementary school principals to get their kindergarteners back to their campus. Fred Wild Elementary would not need any portables to do that. Cracker Trail would need one more portable and Woodlawn Elementary would need one or two portables if the kindergarten classes returned.
The students at the Kindergarten Leaning Center are losing about 40 to 45 minutes a day in instruction time due to their amount of time in transportation. Those who ride a bus are first transported to their zoned elementary school in the morning and then take a bus to the Kindergarten Learning Center. The process is reversed in the afternoon.
Longshore said the Kindergarten Learning Center could be used for the Sebring elementary schools’ VPK/pre-kindergarten classes including migrant pre-K, pre-K ESE and the district’s growing voluntary pre-kindergarten program.
At the workshop, Kindergarten Learning Center Principal Karen Doty said she loves her school and loves her teachers and students. She believes the staff prepares students the best they can. Then the students go back to their feeder schools and that is hard because you get to know them and you get to know the students’ families.
After the 15 years of existence of the Kindergarten Learning Center, nobody thought there would be a change for the KLC, but staff knows there has been talk about it for years about what to do with the KLC, she said.
“But, with that being said, it is an ideal situation for that school in particular to become a feeder school for the K-5 schools,” Doty said. “It just makes sense.”
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer said he has been at Woodlawn long enough to remember when the kindergarten classes were there and it became “portable city” because of overcrowding. There is a kickball field there now where portables used to be so he understands that aspect of it as well.
But, he also thinks about people and believes the Kindergarten Learning Center did a wonderful job of preparing students before they went to Woodlawn, he said. He also knows that with kindergarten through fifth-grade at a single school, there is power when students are with you longer.
The School Board has yet to decide how the Kindergarten Learning Center will be utilized after the kindergarten classes conclude there at the end of the 2021-22 school year.