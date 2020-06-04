SEBRING — Shawn Richard Provencher, 34, of Sebring, was arrested last week for child neglect after a more than eight-month investigation.
On Sept. 26, 2019, Provencher’s girlfriend, Tosha Lynn Knisley, 28, of Lorida, contacted Provencher’s mother to ask for help with the victim for a few hours. The victim was five months old at the time of the incident, reports said.
Knisley agreed to meet Provencher’s parents at the Sebring Walmart because she needed to pick up some groceries and items for the victim, according to reports.
The reports said that on meeting up, the infant’s body was rigid with his hands balled up and looked as if he couldn’t focus his eyes on anything. Knisley and Provencher were asked if the victim was high but they denied it, reports said.
Provencher’s parents believed something was wrong and took the victim to AdventHealth Sebring where tests were run and it was determined that the victim was positive for methamphetamines, reports said. Child Protective Services and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were called.
The next day, deputies met with Knisley and Provencher at their residence and a search warrant was executed that same day. In a search of the residence deputies allegedly found two clear plastic baggies of methamphetamine, two alprazolam pills and “dab,” which is a purified form of THC. In the bedroom, deputies found methamphetamine and a box that contained two syringes and spoons with white residue and a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance, reports said.
Another box contained more syringes and crushed oxycodone. The boxes were next to the victim’s clothes and changing table. On a dresser was a bowl containing pacifiers and an orange pill identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, a schedule 3 substance used for opioid withdrawal, according to reports.
Provencher told deputies that the victim had been more agitated than normal and when he gets like that Knisley gets overwhelmed because nothing soothes him. Knisley said that the victim had been crying for two hours and she had a headache and needed a break. She thought the victim was just upset because he was teething, reports said.
An HCSO report said that Provencher and Knisley are frequent users of methamphetamines and other illicit narcotics and that their negligence in keeping drugs and drug paraphernalia within reach of the victim caused the victim to have a reaction resulting in treatment at a hospital.
According to reports, the victim suffered for several hours as he went through the detoxification process. The report also notes that the victim tested positive for methamphetamines at birth.
Knisley was arrested on May 24 and charged with one felony count of child neglect without great bodily harm. She has since bonded out.
Provencher was arrested May 27 and charged with one felony count of child neglect without great bodily harm. He is still in the Highlands County Jail on a $15,000 bond.