Range rulesEveryone who comes on the Avon Park Air Force Range gets a safety briefing, including the military and law enforcement units who train there.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 4:40 am
Here are some of the tips they receive in the briefing and on a handy pocket-size reference card, perfect for carrying out into the field for reference.
What follows are some of the highlights, but not everything one needs to know. To learn it all, get a permit from Range Operations and take the briefing.
Wildlife – Do not kill, harm, feed, harass or otherwise disturb any wildlife. Wash all vehicles thoroughly to avoid the spread of invasive plants into the Range.
Vehicles – Drive 25 mph on gravel roads and 35 mph on paved roads, unless otherwise posted. Speeding kills the most animals on the Range. Keep all wheeled and tracked vehicles on the roads, unless specifically approved for training. Don’t drive cross-country to create more roads.
Fires – Report all fires immediately to Range Operations, Range Control or the APAFR Fire Department.
Culture – Do not dig trenches without a permit. Do not disturb any archeological sites or pick up artifacts found during training. Reports any discovered sites or items and mark the location.
Haz-Mat – Make sure all vehicles are not leaking, know how to clean up a spill, and minimize the use of hazardous materials. If a spill occurs, report it immediately.
Clean-up – Miltary units must burn or bury waste material, and collect trash to place in approved Dumpsters, not the Dumpsters in public campgrounds. Any excavations must be filled back in, and any “brass” — spent shell casings — must be removed along with all other training equipment.
