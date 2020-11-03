LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under 12 years of age, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob David Knowles, 47, of Lake Placid, was arrested and charged on Friday with seven counts of sexual assault on a victim under 12, with the most recent incident occurring on Oct. 25, reports said.
The victim came forward and spoke to the HCSO about the abuse. An investigation by HCSO’s Special Victims Unit revealed that Knowles raped the victim multiple times over the previous year, according to reports.
A HCSO release stated that if convicted and sentenced to the maximum sentence, Knowles faces life in prison.
A warrant was issued for Knowles arrest and he was located on Oct. 30 on a side road in Highway Park when a vehicle matching his vehicle and a driver matching Knowles’ description was spotted. A traffic stop was conducted and Knowles was found with methamphetamine in his pocket and both methamphetamine and cocaine in his vehicle, reports said.
Knowles was charged with one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession, one felony count of methamphetamine possession and one felony count of cocaine possession to go along with his seven counts of felony sexual assault on a victim under 12.