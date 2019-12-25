LAKE PLACID — Jacob Edward Koornneef, 36, of Lake Placid was picked up on a warrant last Thursday for domestic violence.
On Oct. 10, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a suspicious incident that involved a single victim with a cut on the neck, arms and feet running out of a residence. The victim was saying that she was being held against her will by someone on drugs, reports said.
The victim told deputies that Koornneef attacked her multiple times over her body with closed fists and his feet. The victim also stated that Koornneef used an unknown object to cut her throat, according to reports.
The victim told deputies that she had not called law enforcement because she did not want to press charges on Koornneef. The victim also told deputies that Koornneef was just expressing his anger due to losses in his family, reports said.
Deputies found cuts and scratches on the victim where Koornneef was beating on her. There was also a cut on the victim’s neck where Koornneef had cut her with an unknown object, reports said.
Koornneef was picked up by HCSO and charged with one count of felony domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail on $15,000 bond.