Serbia Kosovo Tensions

Three Kosovo police officers captured by Serbian police officers lying face down on a field, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Serbian authorities said Wednesday they have captured three “fully armed” Kosovo police officers inside Serbia near their mutual border, while Kosovo police said they have likely been “kidnapped” on Kosovo territory as they patrolled the area.

 SERBIAN MINISTRY of INTERIOR via AP

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister on Thursday said border security would be tightened following what he described as Serbia’s role in the “kidnapping of three police officers.”

Prime Minister Albin Kurti also criticized NATO-led international peacekeepers for not providing an official explanation of what happened to the three border police officers. Kurti says they were “kidnapped inside Kosovo’s territory” while Belgrade says they were “arrested” in Serbian territory.

