Russia Ukraine War

An elderly woman looks at a graffiti depicting General Valery Zaluzhny, head of Ukraine’s armed forces and writing “God is with us and commander Zaluzhny” in the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

 ANDRIY ANDRIYENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia’s illegal invasion and “does not bode well” for the neighboring country, where President Vladimir Putin vowed Russia would achieve its goals.

Speaking during a meeting with his top military brass, Putin said Moscow would use the combat experience to enhance its armed forces. He told the military leaders to analyze the Western weapons used by Ukraine to “develop our armed forces and strengthen the capability of our troops.”

Recommended for you