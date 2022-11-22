Turkey Kurds

Medics wheel a wounded person to an ambulance in the town of Karkamis, in Gaziantep province, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding 10 others, officials said. (IHA agency via AP)

 IHA AGENCY via AP

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding 10 others, Turkish officials said. The attack followed deadly airstrikes by Turkey on suspected militant targets in Syria and Iraq.

The rockets struck a high school and two houses in the town of Karkamis in Gaziantep province, as well as a truck near a Turkish-Syria border gate, Turkey’s the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

