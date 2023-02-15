Belgium NATO Defense Ministers

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Kyrylo Budanov and Ukraine’s Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk, from left to right, are seen during the North Atlantic Council round table meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

 OLIVIER MATTHYS/AP PHOTO

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine on Tuesday renewed its appeal to Western countries for fighter jets to help frustrate Moscow’s invasion, as senior defense officials from the United States and its NATO allies said the war with Russia is approaching a critical stage.

With the war set to enter its second year at the end of next week, the Ukraine contact group met at NATO headquarters in Brussels and Ukraine made its requirements clear.

