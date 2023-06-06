NASCAR St Louis Auto Racing

Kyle Busch celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Madison, Ill.

 JEFF ROBERSON/AP PHOTO

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Busch had been in and out of his car through a lengthy weather delay. He had idled on the track through two red flags. He had kept his poise through 11 cautions, including five down the stretch as he tried to protect his lead.

Must have seemed like Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway would never end.

