Former Florida United States Congressman L.A. “Skip” Bafalis of Fairfax Station, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at his home in Fairfax Station with his beloved wife Charlotte “Char” by his side.
Bafalis was born in Boston, Massachusetts. His father was an immigrant from Greece and his maternal grandparents came from Sweden. He graduated in 1948 from Manchester Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, then attended Saint Anselm College in 1952 in neighboring Goffstown. He was in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956, having reached the rank of captain. After military service, he moved to Florida in 1956.
First elected to the U.S. Congress in 1972, after having served as a state representative and then state senator in the Florida legislature from 1964 – 1970. Bafalis served five terms in the U.S. Congress where he represented Florida’s 10th Congressional District, which spanned 15,000 square miles from Palm Beach to Indian River County on the east coast and then across the state from Collier to Pinellas County on the Gulf Coast.
A loyal Republican, Bafalis was known to work across the aisle for the benefit of the country. Bafalis was instrumental in bringing Disney World to Florida and secured the federal funding to build the Sky Bridge from Fort Myers to Fort Myers Beach.
A member of the Public Works and Transportation Committee, he assisted Florida Congressman Dante Fascell in securing legislation essential to the construction of roads from mainland Florida through the Florida Keys. Bafalis moved to the Ways and Means Committee where he was noted for his work to reform federal estate taxes. Washington Post columnist Jack Anderson named him one of three U.S. members of Congress with the ‘most integrity’ for not accepting Political Action Committee (PAC) money.
In 1982, Bafalis was repeatedly urged by President Ronald Reagan to run for governor of Florida against popular incumbent Governor Bob Graham, pleas which he eventually succumbed to, but was not victorious.
Following his Congressional service, Bafalis engaged in a series of entrepreneurial activities and was active in Florida’s booming real estate industry. He also served in Washington in the government affairs sector before settling at Alcalde & Fay in 1990 where he was instrumental in helping the firm rise to become one of the biggest in the industry. Most of his clients were cities, counties and other public entities in his State of Florida, which he assisted in securing federal assistance for various projects that were critical to their well-being. He remained an active partner at the firm until his passing.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte M. Bafalis, daughter Renee Bafalis, sons Gregory Bafalis and Joshua Bafalis and grandchildren Yhobi Justiniano, Alexa Walkerow, Agatha Galletly, Olivia Garcia, Greg “LG” Bafalis, Matthew Silva Justiniano, Benjamin Bafalis, Charlotte “Lotte” Bafalis and Isabelle Bafalis, and great-granddaughter Brooke Galletly. He is also remembered by his former wife, Mary Bafalis.
Bafalis will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.