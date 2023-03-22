Former Florida United States Congressman L.A. “Skip” Bafalis of Fairfax Station, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at his home in Fairfax Station with his beloved wife Charlotte “Char” by his side.

Bafalis was born in Boston, Massachusetts. His father was an immigrant from Greece and his maternal grandparents came from Sweden. He graduated in 1948 from Manchester Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, then attended Saint Anselm College in 1952 in neighboring Goffstown. He was in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956, having reached the rank of captain. After military service, he moved to Florida in 1956.

