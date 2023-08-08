After spending a week in a laboratory at the University of Florida, Avon Park High School agriculture teacher Shelby Ball is ready to share what she learned about plant genetic research with her students.
Ball was one of only six teachers in Florida selected to attend the week-long research program at the University of Florida — Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Plant Pathology Department.
She explained the research they have been conducting has been on diseases that affect rice crops because rice is one of the most economically important crops in the world with almost every culture using it as a main portion of their national cuisine. “So it is really important to have a stable supply of rice.”
Golden rice was developed in the 1990s to provide nutrients to people who might not otherwise have access to a well-rounded diet.
But, there are two sides to the issue with a genetically modified rice crop — as improvements are sought in the crop, care is needed to make sure it is not comprised in some way that could kill the rice, Ball noted.
“So we are looking at the genetic markers for that disease immunity and helping them collect final research before they release other data to finalize their research paper.”
A grant from the National Science Foundation funded the six Florida teachers who were selected to attend the week-long laboratory experience.
Ball will be teaching plant science this school year and also will be teaching Advanced Placement environmental and research.
The things she learned at the university she will be able to implement into each of those classes, Ball said. She will also be advisor for this year’s school yearbook. While in Gainesville, she met a photographer so she is looking forward to utilizing that contact.
“I was able to experience real-life lab work, which I can talk to my students about,” Ball said.
Ball started her teaching career at Avon Park Middle School and after two years she transferred to Avon Park High School.
It has been a special experience for her because she was a student at both those schools and has been building up the agriculture programs there, Ball noted.