High schools across the state are feeling the effects of fewer officials for their football games.

AVON PARK — Over the past four or five years, there has been a steady decline in a critical element of high school sports. It has not caused a huge disruption in scheduling in Highlands County at this moment, but there is a small taste of it this year as at least one football game had been moved from Friday to Thursday. The reason? The dramatic reduction in the number of officials.

Avon Park Football Head Coach Lee Albritton noted that officiating shortages come up every season. He crosses his fingers that it does not affect them. Originally, Avon Park had one game rescheduled to Thursday, but officials were found to keep the game on Friday.

