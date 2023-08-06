AVON PARK — Over the past four or five years, there has been a steady decline in a critical element of high school sports. It has not caused a huge disruption in scheduling in Highlands County at this moment, but there is a small taste of it this year as at least one football game had been moved from Friday to Thursday. The reason? The dramatic reduction in the number of officials.
Avon Park Football Head Coach Lee Albritton noted that officiating shortages come up every season. He crosses his fingers that it does not affect them. Originally, Avon Park had one game rescheduled to Thursday, but officials were found to keep the game on Friday.
In 2019, Clayton Freeman of the Florida Times Union wrote the following:
“One ingredient in high school sports — a very important one — is feeling the strain, a strain that could eventually mean big changes across Florida’s fields, diamonds and courts.
“Referees, umpires and game officials in other sports continue to decrease in number across high school athletics in the Sunshine State, and the Florida High School Athletic Association has described the state’s shortage of officials as ‘alarming.’
“Officials cite pay, rampant disrespect and difficult working conditions as obstacles. For some, those concerns have jeopardized the opening of the football season.”
Earlier this year, Jaron May of NBC-2 wrote the following:
“In less than 50 days the sweet sounds of high school football will be back echoing through Southwest Florida. Players and coaches are gearing up for another great season of Friday night lights. However, FNL is in jeopardy of a rebrand.
“High school football is experiencing a referee shortage all across Florida and the entire country. Southwest Florida is not immune. The South Gulf Football Officials Association (SGFOA) doesn’t have enough referees for the upcoming season.
“If the group does not get enough officials, Friday night lights might be rebranded to Thursday night lights. Due to the lack of officials, some games might be forced to Thursday nights.”
Sebring will be playing at least one game on Thursday night and maybe a second.
Sebring Football Head Coach LaVaar Scott did not know how much of an effect the officiating shortage is having overall, so far they had one game confirmed being moved to Thursday and possibly a second.
“I guess with all the people retiring and not wanting to do it, it is kind of disheartening,” Scott said.
Scott commented on the abuse that officials take as being one of the reasons the officials are leaving. “That does happen, but the fans and parents have to understand that they are not perfect.”
Both Scott and Albritton were in agreement that when moving one game, it cascades down to the Junior Varsity and middle dchool programs, who are forced to change their schedules as they often play on the same field.
In an article written in the High School OT in 2022 by Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff, National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) chief executive officer, several times the NFHS “has shared concerns about the declining number of officials for high school sports.”
She pointed out that the number of officials nationally has dropped from 240,000 to 200,000 since the 2018-2019 season.
On the NFHS website, written by Tim Leighton on the second consortium discussing officiating concerns was summarized by Dana Pappas, NFHS Director of Officiating Services as “an outstanding opportunity for state associations, athletic administrators, facility directors and others to share what they do to cleaning up the sport environment, recruiting and retaining officials and providing an improved atmosphere for all participants in an athletic contest.
The article cited that one of the three top reasons for officials leaving is the increased aggression toward officials by players, coaches and fans as well as change of job and to spend more time with family.
“I hope for the kids sake that officials will always be there for us,” Albritton said. “They support us and we support them.”