LAKE PLACID — The beautiful Florida winter weather is behind us and every day it gets warmer and warmer. To curb the heat just a little, Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows at the American Legion on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid has a new schedule for the American Legion Car & Bike Shows.
Beginning with the Saturday, May 13, show, the Cruiser Shows will start one hour earlier at 9 a.m. and wrap up at noon. Since after around 11 a.m. it gets hotter and hotter, and people start wilting, the May 13 and Saturday, June 10 shows will start at the new time.
The July Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid American Legion will be unique and part of the Independence Day weekend celebration. Instead of a Saturday daytime show, the Cruisers July show will be an evening show on Sunday, July 2. The early evening show will start at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. Instead of the show getting hotter as the show progresses, hopefully the show will get cooler.
The July 2 American Legion evening show will feature live music inside the American Legion while the outside grill will be serving grilled burgers, cheeseburgers, dogs, smoked beef brisket and ham. There will be door prizes, a generous 50-50, a 50-50 runner-up award, Cruiser of the Month, and Bike of the Month awards. There will also be several feature cars on display.
Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows are always family centered. Bring the kids and grand kids, they’ll love the friendly local car and bike culture. Well-behaved dogs are welcome too, just keep them on a leash and clean up after them.
Lake Country Cruisers will also be managing this year’s Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Caladium Festival Car & Bike Show on Saturday, July 29.