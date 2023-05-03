LAKE PLACID — The beautiful Florida winter weather is behind us and every day it gets warmer and warmer. To curb the heat just a little, Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows at the American Legion on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid has a new schedule for the American Legion Car & Bike Shows.

Beginning with the Saturday, May 13, show, the Cruiser Shows will start one hour earlier at 9 a.m. and wrap up at noon. Since after around 11 a.m. it gets hotter and hotter, and people start wilting, the May 13 and Saturday, June 10 shows will start at the new time.

