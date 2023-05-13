A property owner has requested the rezoning of nearly 40 acres south of Lake Glenada to allow for a maximum of 634 multi-family residential units.
The land owner, Wheeler Farms, Inc. is requesting a Future Land Use change for 3501 Davis Citrus Road from County to City and a zoning change from County R-1A Low Density to City R-3 high Density Multi Family Residential.
The 39.63-acre property is south of Lake Glenada on the north side of Davis Citrus Road.
The City of Avon Park Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved the rezoning on Tuesday.
City Manager Mark Schrader said Thursday it will now go for two readings (May 22 and June 12) with the City Council.
There is no developer at this time, it was the land owner requesting the zoning change, for a possible future developer, he said.
The proposed land use and zoning changes result in a maximum density increase of 317 dwelling units to a maximum of 634 multi-family units.
Central Florida Regional Planning Council reports the property has direct access to Davis Citrus Road, which is classified as an unpaved roadway maintained by Highlands County. The surrounding roadway network also includes U.S. 27 to the west and Memorial Drive to the east.
Traffic concurrency, including review of any roadway improvements will be coordinated with Highlands County and the Florida Department of Transportation at time of development.
The adjacent parcels consist of mobile homes and groves/orchards. To the north of Lake Glenda is South Florida State College.
Based on the City’s level of service standard for recreation and open space facilities, which requires 3 acres per 1,000 persons and the City’s current operating standard of 6.54 acres per 1,000 persons, no negative impacts are anticipated with the proposed Future Land Use and zoning changes, according to the planning council.