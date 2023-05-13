A property owner has requested the rezoning of nearly 40 acres south of Lake Glenada to allow for a maximum of 634 multi-family residential units.

The land owner, Wheeler Farms, Inc. is requesting a Future Land Use change for 3501 Davis Citrus Road from County to City and a zoning change from County R-1A Low Density to City R-3 high Density Multi Family Residential.

