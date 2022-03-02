LAKE PLACID — Besides being the shop for the sale of the most beautiful handmade gifts created by local artists, the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Co-op offers classes in many art venues.
China painting artist and teacher Donna Pribble shared her talent instructing eight art hobbyists at a three day seminar at the Co-op (Feb. 22-24), helping them to perfect their talents.
Pribble has taught more than 30 classes either in her home or traveling to places like the Lake Placid Co-op. She chuckled when asked if art “was in her?” She said, “My grandmother was an artist and I guess I inherited the love of art from her.”
Porcelain painting, also referred to as china painting, was developed in China in the seventh and eighth century. It involves decorating glazed plates, bowls, vases, trivets and statues.
Artists lay a color on the item, then fire it and lay another color and refire that color. It takes between two and five fires to complete a desired look on the porcelain piece.
Judy Ladd came all the way from Stuart to learn more about the art modality she has loved for many years. “I discovered the seminar via WOCP (World Organization of China Painters) newsletter.”
Ladd has painted with oil, worked in ceramic and pottery for 35 years. “My first love though is porcelain art.”
Rachael Illingsworth is a retired snowbird from the mountains of Pennsylvania, spending the winter months in Florida. She was deeply into creating the flower image instructor Pribble asked the members to duplicate, when she said, “I always liked to paint. I like to mess with my fingers.”
The porcelain creations the eight women painted at the seminar, along with china art pieces of other local artists, will be part of a fun afternoon at the Co-op on Saturday, March 19.
“Their items will be on display (12-3 p.m.) as part of a show/sale/paint along,” said china painter and artist Dreana Compton.
Admission to the March 19 afternoon is free. Their will be refreshments, door prizes, sales and a special drawing. Come and try your hand at porcelain painting; you will be guided by local artists. All proceeds of the day will be applied to the scholarship fund awarded to aspiring young artists.
The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-op is at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. The phone number is 863-699-5940.