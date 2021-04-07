LAKE PLACID — When Carol Mills, Harriet Porter and Sue Ellen Robinson founded the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Caladium Co-op in 1992 they never knew the magnificent contribution that vision would create.
Now 29 years later the Co-Op is the gem of Lake Placid. It is an artist-run gallery and classroom offering original hand-crafted arts and crafts as the perfect gift for friends and family. The Co-Op offers over 25 varieties of gifts. They are also known for creating some award-winning artists via their weekly art classes.
The Co-Op on Interlake Boulevard in Lake Placid has more than 10,000 square feet of display space and a large studio where you can attend classes in oil, China, water color, glass, tissue painting and many more venues. The classes are taught by area and traveling teaching artists.
Last week China painting artist teacher Donna Pribble, who has taught her craft for over 40 years, spent three days teaching nine women who wanted to learn or perfect their ability as China painters, a craft centuries old.
Regular Wednesday classes in acrylic or pastels is taught by Maureen Fulginiti. She has been a co-op member for nine years. Over 10 other artists offer classes from Dave Zeller, nature photographer, to Dotte Bade, polymer clay, to Cherrie Platt, one strike painting
Visit CaladiumARTS.org for a list of all the co-op artists and highlight their names on the site to discover details of their particular craft.
The Co-Op has over 75 members who pay a yearly membership fee. They are required to work as desk clerks as well as volunteer for the many special events held there. Membership also offers the benefit of displaying and selling their creations. The Co-Op receives a commission on each piece sold.
The gallery sells pottery, bowls, jewelry, hats, purses, quilts, cards, ceramics, gourds, caladium posters, furniture, toys, cook books and accessories for every room. One section is dedicated to animals and another to Christmas and holiday items.
New items are added almost daily and there is always a new discovery. Visit them at 132 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. They are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Give them a call at 863-699-5940 for classes or membership information. Who knows, your art may go from the Caladium Co-op in Lake Placid, Florida to the Louvre in Paris. Could happen!