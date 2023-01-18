The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet last Thursday at The Barn at Paso Fino.
Gibbs Randall, owner of the Barn, and Sarah Conley, event designer, arranged for a wonderful dinner. More than 125 guests were treated to hearty cuts of prime rib or vegetarian lasagna. AdventHealth provided an array of six delectable desserts.
Chamber members and their guests arrived to the music of Jeremy Daugherty, owner, and Mike Welborn from DJ Entertainment. During dinner they played mellow music from their venue collections of sounds from the ‘20s to today.
A silent auction created excitement and received high bids. The items featured tickets to Genesis Center shows, grilling sets, an array of top notch quality liquor, a planter from Ibanez Nursery, pottery, dinner with Chef Kayla, a fire pit, a gardening package, and many other packages.
Chamber Director Jennifer Bush and her administrative assistant, Nicole Shrout, did not miss a detail to make for a wonderful banquet. Andrew Santos of AdventHealth opened the dinner with a prayer and led the pledge. Tracy McCoy, CEO, and her staff of Get Fish Slapped marketing agency of Sebring, captured the evening with their photography expertise.
After dinner Bert J. Harris III served as master of ceremonies for the awards ceremony. There were 11 awards presented by Harris, Bobby Seeber, Jennifer Bush and Donald Clarke, chamber board president.
Chamber Board Appreciation Award was presented to Alan Keefer, Town of Lake Placid Public Works supervisor, for his exceptional service to the community.
Chamber Charger Award for demonstrating outstanding service on chamber projects was awarded to Peter Richie.
Dall Hall Memorial Award was presented to Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore as the government official whose outstanding service includes Lake Placid.
Director’s Award was presented to Katie Wilson and Tiffany Bender as outgoing chamber directors.
Harry Seeber Memorial Award in memory of Harry Seeber, who was an outstanding executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. The award is made by the past three presidents of the chamber. The award given to Eddie Mae Henderson for her magnificent community service was presented by Bobby Seeber.
Industry Appreciation Award for growth, support and involvement in the Greater Lake Placid community was presented to Lake Placid Marine owner Allan and his son, Jacob Underwood.
Lake Placid Leadership Award went to Ray Royce for his exceptional leadership in the Lake Placid area.
Outstanding Service to Youth was presented to Carl Canevari, who gives time and resources to the area young people.
President’ Award was presented to Bernie Little Distributers and accepted by Derek Melvin. This organization continues to be a “spirited sponsor” with help during the chamber’s first year organizing the Country Fair and continued support during the Caladium Festival.
The Spectrum Award went to MidFlorida Credit Union. Shelby Johnson and Vicki Spires accepted the award on behalf of the Credit Union for its perpetual beautification and maintenance of the business.
Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Joyce DeSmet and Margie Callas, who give time and resources to the chamber.
All the award winners, plus the 13 board members of the chamber, Chamber Premier Members, and over 16 other valued volunteers make Lake Placid the place to live and raise a family. Their efforts also make Lake Placid voted “America’s Most Interesting Town,” a must stop for Florida tourists.