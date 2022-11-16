LAKE PLACID —The Quarterly luncheon of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce was held at the Elks Lodge #2661 on County Road 621. Attorney Seth M. Alper sponsored the meeting.
Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush introduced and gave awards to the October and November Lake Placid High School students of the month. They were Mark Armendariz and Dagen Williams. Bush read the detailed accomplishments of both students. Duke Energy sponsors the student awards program.
The guest speaker was Tracy Serdynski Stites, the founder of Who I Am Foundation, who told the story of the foundation and how it began.
She told the members that her dad, Don Serdynski, had battled COVID in August of 2020. He went to the hospital and she said, “I never realized that I would never hear my dad speak again. We spent the last five days of his life holding his hand and being with him.”
She spoke of the many nurses, often bearing the burden of the dealing with so many patients during the initial COVID outbreak. She was taken back by the interest they all had in trying to find out about her dad and his life, even though he was just one of so many other patients in their care.
That led Stites to give the her telephone number to hospital staff so when they called they could put the phone next to her dad’s ear so she could talk to him. Then she gathered photos of her dad and covered the wall of his room with them so the nurses would get to know him and read of his life. That led to the idea of “Speaking for those that can’t.”
Stites‘ dad was a diehard University of Florida Gator fan and the family put up a display in his room featuring all things Gator. One of the nurses was also a Gator fan. He actually held her dad’s hand during his last days saying, “I can’t let a fellow Gator be alone at this time.”
When Stites’ dad passed she and her mom, Jo Ann Serdynski, decided to find a way to do for others what they did for their dad. “We made ‘I Am’ cards, for other families with a loved one who could not communicate. This led to the creation of the ‘Who I Am Foundation.’”
The goal of the foundation is to have Who I Am healthcare support kits available, free of charge, to healthcare facilities for home caregivers, assisted living residents and those impacted by situations preventing them from telling their story. The Avon Park Rotary Interact Club is putting together 1,100 Who I Am photo pockets for anyone wanting a kit to place family photos, significant awards and life accomplishments of their loved one.
The photo pocket can be hung in the patient’s room to tell their story to the staff when family cannot be there to do it. The kits have proven helpful for families of those suffering with dementia, Alzheimer’s, special needs children and adults, nursing home residents, nonverbal patients or patients in an isolation unit with no visitation.
The free packets available at local chamber offices are designed to list the patient’s hobbies, interests, mention their spouses, children, grandchildren, pets and where they are from and other unique details about their life.
They say that everyone has a unique life story so different from anyone else. The Who I Am Foundation in a small but meaningful way in helping people who cannot speak for themselves to tell the world, “This is who I am.”
After the compelling presentation, Lake Placid Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush thanked the Lodge members for the delicious lunch they provided their members. Many members left with door prizes they won provided by area businesses.
Find out more details about the Who I Am Foundation by visiting www.whoiamfoundation.com. Their address is P.O. Box 866, Avon Park, FL 33826 if you care to help support their mission.