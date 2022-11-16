LAKE PLACID —The Quarterly luncheon of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce was held at the Elks Lodge #2661 on County Road 621. Attorney Seth M. Alper sponsored the meeting.

Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush introduced and gave awards to the October and November Lake Placid High School students of the month. They were Mark Armendariz and Dagen Williams. Bush read the detailed accomplishments of both students. Duke Energy sponsors the student awards program.

Recommended for you