LAKE PLACID — Like any town, Lake Placid over the years has lost trees to disease, development and of course, storms and high winds.
Though the loss is not drastic, the effect over time is accumulative, diminishing the town’s beauty, reducing habitat for animals, and not to mention loss of shade on hot, summer days.
That’s why the Town Council is considering a tree-replacement framework for the town government, as well as business owners and residents. Council Member Ray Royce brought up the idea at the May Lake Placid Town Council meeting.
“Overall, the idea is to maintain and increase the tree canopy,” Royce told the Highlands News-Sun. “I do not have a detailed thing in mind yet; I just wanted to see if the other council members were interested in us working on this.”
Fellow Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays says dead and dying trees should be replaced with healthier ones.
“Councilman Royce wants to get people ahead of it, so we don’t run into a continual problem of trees that create a mess or don’t grow well,” she said. “We’re losing trees where we have chosen to beautify over the years, and we don’t have anything in place that requires (anyone) to replace these trees. We haven’t made better choices in the past, and we need to make better choices.”
Various tree maintenance and canopy preservation programs are available to towns and cities, including the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program. To be named such, Lake Placid would have to create a board to oversee tree maintenance and replacement, write a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 a resident on urban forestry, and celebrate Arbor Day, which is April 29.
The Florida Department of Agriculture also provides matching grants through the U.S. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Matching Grant Program. The money can be used to initiate or enhance local urban and community forestry programs over a three-year period within the state of Florida.
Hays suggested Town Administrator Phil Williams take a look at the City of Tamarac’s tree program, which Hays worked under while improving a golf course in that city. She was a golf course design consultant for American Golf Corporation.
“Tamarac has a tree ordinance, so when I cut down some trees, the city had a lot to tell us what to do. You cut their trees down, you have to replace them,” she said.
The town isn’t considering forming a tree commission, but could tweak the planning and landscaping ordinances to include requiring tree replacement and regulating which kinds of trees will replace the downed trees. Council Member Greg Saap suggested the new rules might reside with the Lake Placid Planning Agency. The town already has a landscaping ordinance that requires business owners and managers of golf courses, residential communities and other large properties to plant certain bushes, trees, and other plants. It also requires proper irrigation to maintain landscaping.
In the meantime, Williams will gather information on how other towns manage their canopies, which other council members suggested.
“I’d like us to look at other locales, at their tree ordinances to see what they’ve done and use them as an overall blueprint,” Royce said. “We’ll fine tune it to fit our community.”
The trees would not necessarily have to be replaced on the spot where the other tree was taken down. The developer, or the town, would pay to plant a new one near the ballfields by Lake June, or along a pedestrian path, or on a street that could use a few trees.