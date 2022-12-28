LAKE PLACID — There is a serious move afoot to bring pickleball to Lake Placid, and the Town Council is asking everyone to fill out an online petition at its homepage at www.lakeplacidfl.net.

The Lake Placid Town Government Center website now bears a floating yellow pickleball with the following: “By clicking the pickleball you can submit a petition to help build pickleball courts in Lake Placid.”

Recommended for you