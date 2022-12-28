LAKE PLACID — There is a serious move afoot to bring pickleball to Lake Placid, and the Town Council is asking everyone to fill out an online petition at its homepage at www.lakeplacidfl.net.
The Lake Placid Town Government Center website now bears a floating yellow pickleball with the following: “By clicking the pickleball you can submit a petition to help build pickleball courts in Lake Placid.”
It’s a simple process: One simply fills out one’s name and clicks affirmatively on the question:
“By my name entered heron, I support and request the Town of Lake Placid, the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Committee (RPAC), and the Highlands County Board of Commissioners, to use available public recreational funds to construct a Pickleball Court facility at Lake June Park beach area … in the Town of Lake Placid.”
Though the council has its own process of applying for the money from the county and RPAC, it believes its chances for pickleball funding grow every time someone adds their name to the pickleball petition.
Councilman Charlie Wilson, who plays the sport with other Lake Placid area residents at the privately owned Genesis Center, believes installing an eight-court complex will draw tournaments and tourists to Lake June Park. He also believes there are at least 200 pickleball enthusiasts in the Lake Placid area who would use the facility.
The Town Council has discussed the idea at its last two monthly council meetings and Town Administrator Phil Williams sought bids on court construction from a Florida company that specializes in building pickleball arenas.
Nidey Sport’s Construction, a Seminole County company that specializes in building pickleball courts, told Williams a facility of eight new courts could cost between $360,000 to $400,000. Central Florida Contractors and Polston Engineering also presented plans for electricity, lighting, and other engineering designs. Those estimates are not final; there are options that cost less.
Pickleball, which is played with a net, much like tennis or badminton, is the nation’s fastest-growing sport, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. By the way, Lake Placid is not alone. The Sebring City Council has approved a $200,000 budget for pickleball courts to replace the tennis courts at Charlie Brown Park off Hawthorne Drive. That construction is projected to be finished by summer 2023.
Lake Placid will submit its pickleball proposal at the next RPAC meeting, which occurs in the next 90 days. The park commission meets quarterly.