LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Town Engineer Joe Barber is not a nervous guy. As the lead on the town’s historic $40 million project to move whole neighborhoods off septic tanks to a new town wastewater treatment infrastructure, he operates with a steady hand.
But one thing kind of worries him: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection – which approved the $40 million grant – still hasn’t signed the agreement. The agency in November agreed to fund the project, which the agency believes will improve water quality in the town’s famous recreational lakes. Based on a letter approving the grant and countless discussions with his contacts at the agency, Barber has engaged engineering and design consultants since November, which the town will have to pay for their services.
“I’m a little paranoid to go ahead on a big design fee until we get that signed,” Barber told the council last week. “We actually don’t have an agreement with the DEP yet.”
A spokesman for the DEP said a signature is coming.
“DEP has been working with the town to obtain the necessary information to execute the grant agreement,” Alexandra Kutchka told the Highlands News-Sun. “On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, DEP received the final documentation needed to move forward and will be executing the grant agreement soon.”
Not only that, but the agency at first agreed to reimburse Lake Placid for the hours town staff spend on the project, but has changed its mind. Town Attorney Bert Harris called the DEP to press them to reimburse Barber’s salary. Barber, the town engineer, is running the grant project.
“With the help of Bert we told them we had to create an entire position to see this grant through,” Barber told the council. “They have agreed to pay my salary.”
The council encouraged Harris and Barber to urge the agency to get on it.
The agreement is with the agency, waiting for them to sign, Barber said.
There is no indication that the delay is anything but bureaucratic, but six months is a long time in Barber’s world as he plans the next two years. Barber promised to stay on the agency contact for a signed agreement.
“You’re under the gun,” Council Member Greg Sapp told Barber, not unkindly.
Construction of the large wastewater treatment plant, installation of sewer lines, and other work is to be completed by the end of 2026.