LAKE PLACID — Jennifer Bush and Nicole Shrout, the “Dynamic Duo” of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, took a short 8:30 a.m. break last Saturday from their preparation to assure a successful Country Fair. They did not relax long. When the clock hit 9 a.m the visitors stormed into DeVane Park from every direction. The weather was perfect on Saturday and the fair ended Sunday with lots of sunshine with a bit of rain in between.
Mayor John Holbrook welcomed all from the bandstand. Then Marti Capodiferro officially opened the weekend singing the national anthem as the crowds stopped to honor our flag. Capodiferro then sang a half hour set each day, her melodious voice echoing throughout the park. The crowd cheered after every song.
The Mountain Dew Cloggers came on stage after and entertained with their exuberant dances. It was an enjoyable way to begin the weekend, where 64 vendors of all types were ready to introduce their products and sell their wares. Jim Lund managed the music after, setting a mellow tone for the weekend.
Guests could sample wines, sauces, nuts, taffy, and many other confections. And there was food a plenty. There were no shortage of burgers, brats, seafood, hot dogs, breads, strawberry short cake, fried catfish and more. The Lions Club did a hearty business selling fresh produce.
Vendors sold handmade crafts, hats of all types, jewelry, yard art, fine art, photography, hand bags and puppets, You could even adopt a kitten from the Humane Society. And Toby’s Clowns greeted the children, blowing up balloons that magically turned into small animals. The vendors came from far away places like Iowa Falls, Iowa; Rhode Island, South Carolina and throughout Florida.
The fair attracted young children, teens, young adults, middle age adults, folks with canes and walkers, and plenty of family pooches. Lake Placid was indeed the place to be. It was pure delight.
Sunday morning rain made for a sparse early crowd. Dianne and Jack Rose, Lisa Ringo and Nancy Jackson however did not want to miss the fair. They drove all the way from Naples Sunday morning, umbrellas in hand.
Around 1 p.m. the rain moved away and the sun appeared bringing visitors who could not attend on Saturday. The fair closed on a positive note. The folks from Naples folded their umbrellas, munched on a tasty lunch and went home with purchased treasures, agreeing that a visit to the Lake Placid Country Fair was worth the trip.
Monday morning, the Lake Placid chamber’s “Dynamic Duo” began plans for the July 29-31, 31st Annual Caladium Festival and the 58th Lake Placid Country Fair.