LAKE PLACID — Jennifer Bush and Nicole Shrout, the “Dynamic Duo” of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, took a short 8:30 a.m. break last Saturday from their preparation to assure a successful Country Fair. They did not relax long. When the clock hit 9 a.m the visitors stormed into DeVane Park from every direction. The weather was perfect on Saturday and the fair ended Sunday with lots of sunshine with a bit of rain in between.

Mayor John Holbrook welcomed all from the bandstand. Then Marti Capodiferro officially opened the weekend singing the national anthem as the crowds stopped to honor our flag. Capodiferro then sang a half hour set each day, her melodious voice echoing throughout the park. The crowd cheered after every song.

