LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Embroidery recently moved from a small location on South Main Avenue to a much larger space a few blocks north at 104 N. Main Ave.

To celebrate, the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and mixer last Thursday evening. The place was literally packed with guests and fellow business owners who were there to wish Steve and Gini Shevick continued success. They did that as they watched Jennifer Bush, chamber executive director, lead the ribbon cutting.

