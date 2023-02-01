LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Embroidery recently moved from a small location on South Main Avenue to a much larger space a few blocks north at 104 N. Main Ave.
To celebrate, the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and mixer last Thursday evening. The place was literally packed with guests and fellow business owners who were there to wish Steve and Gini Shevick continued success. They did that as they watched Jennifer Bush, chamber executive director, lead the ribbon cutting.
The four display and embroidery machine rooms were filled with delectable goodies and beverages for all to enjoy. And the guests did.
Chris and Mike Noel of Wet Dogs Brewing served wine and beer. MidFlorida Credit Union were a sponsor and they commissioned Morty & Edna’s Craft Kitchen to bring luscious baked treats. Good Vibes, Juice and Smoothies owners Jennifer and Chris Duncan served chocolate treats. Ray Cuevas, owner of Bella Gusto, known for their wonderful olive oils and balsamic vinegars, asked Kayla Smith of Kayla’s Kitchen to match the oils and balsamic vinegars with varieties of cheese and home made breads for dipping. The Shevicks served sweet meatballs, cookies and other treats too.
Lake Placid Embroidery has been in Lake Placid for 17 years, but the Shevicks have been in the business for 30 years. They are contract embroiderers and are suppliers to a number of ad agencies.
Besides serving Disney, Paradise Island and other large businesses, they even serve the FBI, Secret Service, police departments and Federal marshalls with their embroidery needs.
Steve said, “We also serve all local needs, like clubs and RV parks. We ship all over Florida and as far as the State of Vermont.”
Gini added, “We imprint on hats, bags, shirts and apparel. If it can be hooped, we can embroider it!”
Stop in to talk to Steve, Gini or sales woman Lindsay Owen. They will help your business or club build recognition with their quality products and imprinting. You can’t miss their building. One entire wall has a mural depicting a remarkable woman, Jennie Reninger, and was painted by Roger Cooke in 2004.