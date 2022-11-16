LAKE PLACID — Pickleball may be coming to Lake June Park now that the Town Council has agreed to seek funding for courts.

With 4.8 million players, many of them retirees, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association calls pickleball the fastest growing sport in the country. For the uninitiated, pickleball is a cross between tennis and badminton and is played with large, flat racquets that resemble ping-pong paddles.

