LAKE PLACID — Pickleball may be coming to Lake June Park now that the Town Council has agreed to seek funding for courts.
With 4.8 million players, many of them retirees, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association calls pickleball the fastest growing sport in the country. For the uninitiated, pickleball is a cross between tennis and badminton and is played with large, flat racquets that resemble ping-pong paddles.
Councilman Charlie Wilson, who plays the sport with other Lake Placid area residents at the privately owned Genesis Center, believes installing an eight-court complex will draw tournaments and tourists to Lake June Park. He also believes there are at least 200 pickleball enthusiasts in the Lake Placid area who would use the facility.
“I would like to see it move forward with a minimum of eight courts,” he told the Town Council Monday evening. “There are no public pickleball courts in the county.” There are courts in Sun ‘N Lakes South, Buttonwood Bay, and other private communities, but no public courts, Wilson said.
The Sebring City Council has approved a $200,000 budget for pickleball courts to replace the tennis courts at Charlie Brown Park. That construction is projected to be finished by summer 2023.
Mayor John Holbrook supported Wilson’s push.
“If we do it, I want to do it the right way, to where we could have tournaments that will bring people into town,” Holbrook said.
Town Administrator Phil Williams obtained estimates for building the courts and on Monday evening, the council agreed to take the plan to the county organization that helps towns fund parks and recreation in the next 90 days.
Nidey Sport’s Construction, a Seminole County company that specializes in building pickleball courts, told Williams a facility of eight new courts could cost between $360,000 to $400,000. Central Florida Contractors and Polston Engineering also presented plans for electricity, lighting, and other engineering designs.
The town has been improving Lake June Park in three phases, including new retention ponds, parking for boat ramp users, and other features. As part of the ongoing work, the council voted unanimously to ask the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee – which annually contributes to the park’s improvements – to pick up some of the cost. The council wanted an 88% commitment from RPAC in the amount of $264,986.48, with a $36,134.52, a 12% match, from the town for the projects.
Building the 14,000-square-foot pickleball footprint will mean relocating or changing the size of the retention ponds near the boat ramp and/or moving parking for boaters and other lake visitors to the other side of the park’s pavilion.
The council was to take the plan to RPAC at its Thursday meeting, but will instead wait until the next RPAC meeting in 90 days. That will give the council time to finalize design, costs and details of the park’s Phase II design.