LAKE PLACID — The town of Lake Placid is getting its own code enforcement officer – but not quite yet.
After Highlands County announced this summer that it could no longer help the town with code enforcement, the town hired a seasoned zoning consultant to help with those duties. To keep costs down, however, the council wants to hire an hourly employee, perhaps from within the police department.
As a potential code enforcement candidate waits in the wings, the council has begun to define what it wants from that position.
The council on Dec. 14 discussed an ordinance that would establish the town code officer position: Resolution 2022-18, perhaps the council’s final resolution of the year.
The first decision the council has to make: whether the code officer will be a sworn police officer, as is tradition. He or she would serve under Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. Fansler is under Town Administrator Phil Williams, who is himself the town’s former police chief.
The code enforcement job, of course, will have enforcement teeth, the council said.
When property owners break the law, the code enforcement position “shall prosecute all code violations,” the resolution states.
He or she “will issue all warnings, citations, and other notices of violations of the Town Code,” the resolution reads. That includes failure to follow site, irrigation and landscape rules and regulations, as well as sign permits and all other town codes and permits.
The code officer also will maintain a record of convictions, penalties and fines his office hands out to wrongdoers.
The code officer will be the initial point of contact on planning, zoning and code enforcement issues for the public, but will have other duties. According to Councilman Ray Royce, the town must have someone who knows where to find answers in the code and rules when the public calls.
“All calls and inquiries regarding town code, enforcement of the code, and questions regarding land use, zoning, and sign code – shall be initially directed to the code officer,” the resolution reads. “The town administrator, code officer and town attorney may refer written questions to the code enforcement officer.”
The council also debated whether the new code enforcement officer have experience with the town’s list and books of codes, rules and other zoning conditions. Whether a beginner or a seasoned professional, the new code enforcement officer will have to learn on the job, Royce said.
“We may find someone who has the energy and ability to follow detail who will still have to learn our code,” he said.
The Town Council will decide on a code enforcement officer once it irons out more details at its January regular meeting.