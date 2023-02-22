LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Depot Museum held a new member meet last Friday. What is amazing is that a year ago you could count the members on one hand. Friday the museum was filled with many of the 100 new members who have joined since last spring. They enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. They were entertained by the guitar duo of Ken Bergstrom and Rod Dilling. It was a delightful opportunity, giving all new members a chance to meet and mingle.

Th Depot was originally known as the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot. It has been placed on the National Register of Historical Places by the United States Department of the Interior in 1993.

